BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of (1.5%) – 1.5% to $2.44-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.