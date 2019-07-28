BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.94-10.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.19 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 2,909,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

