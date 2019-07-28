BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. 234,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,845,000 after buying an additional 236,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

