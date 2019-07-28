Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 752,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula bought 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after acquiring an additional 289,177 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 169,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,519. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

