Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,894,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 2,382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,529 shares of company stock worth $18,196,645. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,157,000 after purchasing an additional 637,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,034,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $90,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6,611.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,594 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 537,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,870. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

