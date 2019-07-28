Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $121,124.00 and $130.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,722,263 coins and its circulating supply is 7,722,259 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

