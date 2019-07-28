Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $539,436.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 91.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $539,436.00 and $19,773.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 246.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000469 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,275,469 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.