Bitcoiin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,433.00 (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 118.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $15,433.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.02190835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 58,841,420 coins and its circulating supply is 52,424,864 coins. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

