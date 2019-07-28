bitCNY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238.64 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $238.64 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00289151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.01537615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 59,138,300 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

