BitBar (BTB) Price Reaches $2.74 on Major Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. BitBar has a market capitalization of $115,407.00 and $240.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00029550 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, BitBar has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,168.95 or 2.17504076 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.