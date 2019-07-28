BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BKYI stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 172.60%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

