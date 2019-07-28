BidaskClub Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Hold

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.04. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,072,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $133,461,000 after acquiring an additional 421,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 345,910 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 258,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

