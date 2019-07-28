BidaskClub Upgrades Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) to “Strong-Buy”

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $64.57 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $542.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $863,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $2,403,413. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

