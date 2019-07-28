BidaskClub Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Buy”

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $124.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,256 shares of company stock valued at $33,754,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.