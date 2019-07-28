BidaskClub Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Buy”

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $124.33.
In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,256 shares of company stock valued at $33,754,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.