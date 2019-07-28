BidaskClub Downgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alcon in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $747.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

