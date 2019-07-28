Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $8.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 685.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after buying an additional 982,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 692,030 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6,508.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 701,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after buying an additional 691,277 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 732.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 663,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,703. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

