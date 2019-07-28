Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

