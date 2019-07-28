Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,003 ($39.24) on Thursday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,233 ($42.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,796.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

