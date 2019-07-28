BEAT Hits Market Capitalization of $77,688.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. BEAT has a total market cap of $77,688.00 and $23.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BEAT has traded 103% higher against the US dollar. One BEAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BEAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00290566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.01542266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00120041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About BEAT

BEAT was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,438,430 tokens. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken . The official website for BEAT is beat.org

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.