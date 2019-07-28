Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank Ozk reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 511,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

