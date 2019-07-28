Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Bank Ozk reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 511,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.