Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,656,024,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2,897.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,502 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

