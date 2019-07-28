Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.576306-4.576306 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

AXTA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. 2,148,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,479. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.46.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.