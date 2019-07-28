Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives $41.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, insider Marian M. Durkin sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,473.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $83,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,624 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 1,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avista by 1,041.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 178,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.43. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter. Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Avista’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.