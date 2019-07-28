Autonio Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a total market cap of $612,208.00 and approximately $10,883.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00290510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.01549846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00119856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023575 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,355,010 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

