AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $72,928,626.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.01.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
