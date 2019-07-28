AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $72,928,626.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.01.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

