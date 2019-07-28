Augur (REP) Market Cap Achieves $121.95 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $121.95 million and $4.10 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00116500 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Kraken and AirSwap.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00290461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01549642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00119845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Liqui, Zebpay, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bitsane, Bittrex, GOPAX, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Koinex, ABCC, BitBay, Kraken, Bithumb and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

