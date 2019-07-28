Auctus (AUC) Market Capitalization Achieves $178,113.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Auctus has a market cap of $178,113.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,833,815 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

