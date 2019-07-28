Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AY. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $11,326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 481.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 539,583 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 32.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,614 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

