ATLANT (ATL) Price Tops $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $234.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00287967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.01564397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00118532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

