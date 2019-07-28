ASX (ASX:ASX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.30

Shares of ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$88.30 ($62.62) and last traded at A$88.00 ($62.41), with a volume of 44535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$88.00 ($62.41).

The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$84.07.

ASX Company Profile (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

