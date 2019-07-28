Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.85. Asante Solutions reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $546.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,409. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

