Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.73. 172,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$12.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.10%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

