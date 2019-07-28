argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce $16.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.96 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $87.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.68 million to $123.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.03 million to $129.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

ARGX traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.31. argenx has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $150.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 143.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $23,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.