Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 223.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after buying an additional 170,954 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,384. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a current ratio of 35.51.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $801.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45414.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.