Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arch Coal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 84,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 8.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Coal stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. 330,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,963. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

