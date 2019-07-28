Aragon Market Capitalization Hits $23.73 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $9,352.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008228 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,198,563 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, AirSwap, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

