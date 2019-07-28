Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.50, 5,218,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,287,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aphria by 1,307.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 982,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

