ANON (ANON) Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. ANON has a market capitalization of $317,160.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.01570755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

