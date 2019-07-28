Andy Skelton Buys 16,250 Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Stock

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) insider Andy Skelton bought 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

Andy Skelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Drax Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 7th, Andy Skelton bought 15,000 shares of Drax Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,650 ($64,876.52).

DRX opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.99) on Friday. Drax Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Macquarie upgraded AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 351.13 ($4.59).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.