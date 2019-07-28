Analyzing Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) & Micro Imaging Technology (NASDAQ:MMTC)

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) and Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Research Frontiers and Micro Imaging Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Frontiers -182.78% -67.50% -50.42% Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Research Frontiers and Micro Imaging Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Frontiers $1.49 million 58.56 -$2.69 million ($0.09) -33.44 Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Micro Imaging Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Research Frontiers.

Risk & Volatility

Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -2.62, indicating that its share price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Research Frontiers and Micro Imaging Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Frontiers currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Research Frontiers beats Micro Imaging Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

