Analysts Expect Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaccinex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

VCNX traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 23,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

