Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after purchasing an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.80. 965,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

