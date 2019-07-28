Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to Post ($0.12) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has declined by 3.6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 48 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE:ARPO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 113,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,059. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

