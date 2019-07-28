Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.26. Wynn Resorts reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after buying an additional 1,539,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,365,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,201,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 530,731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 114.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. The stock had a trading volume of 909,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,875. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.93.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

