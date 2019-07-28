Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 118,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,364. The firm has a market cap of $659.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 29,845,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

