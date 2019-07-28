Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 267.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 127,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $49.19. 331,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,733. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.