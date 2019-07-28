Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.38. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on R shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 462,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $79.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

