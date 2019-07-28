Analysts Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Check Cap reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 357,733 shares of the company were exchanged. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

