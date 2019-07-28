Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $56,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,218. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $815,963.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,266 shares of company stock worth $10,986,774. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

