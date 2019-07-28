Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 6,380,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,621. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

